BIG RAPIDS -- Lois Kay King, 80, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

She was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Peeper) Gillette. An animal lover all her life, Lois was involved with the ASPCA, and for a time, rode dressage when she had horses. She had numerous pets throughout her life, but dogs were always her favorite. Ministry work was always important to Lois, even spending a year in Brazil doing the Lord's work.

Lois is survived by her two sons, Charles (Connie) Freiberg and Mark (Theresa) Freiberg; seven grandchildren, Leilani May-Scurti, Pualani May, Kalani May-Wardynski, Alohilani May, Otto, Axel and Zofia Freiberg; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Geri Higley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Don Gillette.

A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Blue Cow in Big Rapids.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the . Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.