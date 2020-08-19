BIG RAPIDS -- Lois Mae Pickering passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 6, 1941, in East Detroit, to Jane and Herbert Blidden.

Lois was married to David Pickering for 52 years. They made their home in Ortonville, where they raised their family and a menagerie of animals. After retirement, they moved to Hasting.

In recent years, Lois and David split their time between Apache Junction, Arizona and Tubbs Lake near Big Rapids. She enjoyed their travels, cooking, card games and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

Lois is survived by her husband; three daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Lydy, Michelle (Mark) Bott and Patricia (Michael) McKay; grandchildren, Brandi, Marie, Bruce, Emily, Alexander and Calvin; and great-grandchildren, Connor, Treah and Martin.

Cremation will take place and Lois will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

The Lord bless you and keep you. May He show His face to you and have mercy. May He turn His countenance to you and give you peace.

Lois and her family are being cared for locally by Dagget-Gilbert Funeral Home.