BIG RAPIDS -- Loraine Marie Dyer, of Big Rapids, passed away at her home surrounded by her family Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She was 81.

Mrs. Dyer was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Dighton, to Frank and Edith (Fauble) McClain. She graduated from Reed City High School in 1956. Loraine married Vaughn Eugene Dyer on July 14, 1956, in Chase, and they moved from Evart to Big Rapids in 1980.

Vaughn preceded her in death Sept. 20, 2004.

Mrs. Dyer enjoyed helping people and had worked as a nurse's aide at the Big Rapids Hospital and Greenridge Nursing Home. Loraine loved her dogs, her yard, gardening, and her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family.

Loraine is survived by two daughters, Jina (Jimmy) Cousineau, of Bitely, and Joni (Kevin) Kozitzki, of Chippewa Lake; her son, Doyle (Laurie) Dyer, of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren, David (Amanda) Cousineau, Joseph (Bridgette) Cousineau, Brandy (Ryan) Boochard, Janika (Mark) Klumpp, Jakob (Jessica) Dyer, Joshua (Monica) Walch, Shannon (Scott) Syx and Zak Owen; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Walters, of Evart, and Karen McNeil, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; her brother, Gary (Carole) McClain, of Centerville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Edith McClain; and her husband, Vaughn Dyer.

Loraine's wishes were to be cremated, with no services.