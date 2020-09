BYRON CENTER -- Loren E. Godbold, 92, of Byron Center, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Rapids.

A complete obituary will be in Saturday's Pioneer.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.