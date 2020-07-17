1/1
Lorenda Sue Lytle
BARRYTON -- Lorenda Sue Lytle, 76, of Barryton, entered into her heavenly home Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Lorenda is survived by eight children, Mary (Scott) Hauffmaster, of Crystal, Richard (Heather) Lytle, of Barryton, Jerri (Douglas) Scott, of Cedar Springs, Laura (Harold) Gorski, of Cedar Springs, Beatrice (Kevin Knapp) Lytle, of Reed City, Karen (Sally) Lytle, of Barryton, Kathrine Stephens, of Traverse City, and Shelly Ann Shafer, of Comstock Park; one brother, Richard Bentley, of Hersey; one sister, Laura Stahle, of Cedar Springs; 20 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.

Lorenda was preceeded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard Lytle; son, Joseph Lytle; grandson, Charles Guttersohn III; and six siblings, James Bentley, Juanita Crooks, Marjorie Windstone, Roberta Sprague, Beverly Earnest and Leah Finney.

A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m., Aug. 15, at the American Legion Hall Pavilion in Morley.

Lorenda will be laid to rest at Hungerford Cemetary.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
American Legion Hall Pavilion
