Lorraine Meda Kimble

Obituary
BIG RAPIDS -- Lorraine Meda Kimble entered into the presence of our Lord early Monday morning, May 6, 2019.

Lorraine was born on July 22, 1949, to her parents, Ivan and Edna Montague, in Big Rapids.

She and her husband moved from Paris to Columbia, South Carolina, in 1972.

Lorraine is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael Kimble, of Columbia, South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael "Mikie" Lee Kimble; and her parents, Ivan and Edna Montague.

Please see the full obituary at kornegayandmoseley.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 14, 2019
