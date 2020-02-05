BIG RAPIDS -- Lorraine Shirley Kigar passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, at age 84, and is now in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born in Paris on Jan. 4, 1936. She attended and graduated from the Big Rapids Public Schools system, where her son Jeff teaches. She married Hadley J. Kigar on Aug. 17, 1958, and enjoyed 61 years of marriage.

Her life was characterized by joyful ministry and compassion towards others. She served as a teacher and librarian in Gladwin, Hastings and Portage after graduating from Central Michigan University. She earned two master's degrees from Western Michigan University, in library science and educational leadership, and became the head librarian at Cornerstone University, formerly Grand Rapids Baptist College. After serving 27 years in education, Lorraine spent the next 30 years ministering to women as a senior sales director for Mary Kay Cosmetics.

Lorraine influenced the lives of innumerable people through her ministries in church, business, and personal interactions. She is remembered for her cheerful smile and inspiring words. Her caring spirit and gracious attitude encouraged everyone around her. She shared her exuberance for life in all her relationships.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Englund; and her sister, Audrey.

Surviving her is husband, Hadley; sons, Kurt (Jennifer) and Jeff (Katherine); grandchildren, Jasper (Haneen), Caleb (Kristie), Micah, Noah, Sarah, Levi and Hannah; great-grandson, Advent; and many nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was a longtime member of Belmont Baptist Church in Belmont, where her son Kurt is pastor. Viewings will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the church, 6446 Belmont Ave. NE, and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with a celebration service following at 11 a.m.

Flowers can be sent to the church. Also, a memorial fund is being established for one of her special interests at Belmont Baptist Church.