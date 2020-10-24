1/1
LouAnn Morneau
MECOSTA -- LouAnn Morneau, of Mecosta, supportive mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away Oct. 21, 2020, in Grand Rapids. She was 51 years old.

A funeral service will be at noon on Monday, Oct. 26, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, with Pastor Richard Taylor officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to the time of service. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mecosta.

LouAnn was born May 25, 1969, in Alma, the daughter of Ralph and Mary Tvorik.

She worked at Fluid Routing Solutions in Big Rapids for more than 20 years, where she made numerous great friends.

A very social person, LouAnn loved to go to garage sales and to sell things as a side job. She was a strong, independent woman who loved fishing, hunting and remodeling her home. The squirrels around her house were her pets, and she very much enjoyed feeding them daily, but her greatest joy in life was time spent with her daughters and grandchildren.

Loving, caring, humorous and sarcastic were all words used to describe LouAnn. Her ability to make light of every situation will be deeply missed by her daughters, Brooklyn Morneau and Raquel Colbert; sisters, MaryAnn Kelly and Catherine Wallace; and grandchildren, Zoey, Emily, Sebastian and Gideon.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the Scleroderma Foundation at scleroderma.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at janowczfh.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 24, 2020.
