BIG RAPIDS - Louis R. Teceno, 85, passed away unexpectedly, of natural causes, at home, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
He was born Nov. 6, 1934, in East Detroit, the son of Louis and Helen (Brown) Teceno.
Louis graduated from East Detroit High School in 1952. There, he met the love of his life, Marie Doss, and they were married Sept. 17, 1952. Together, they raised a family, first in East Detroit, then in Big Rapids, for nearly 62 years until Marie's death in 2014.
In 1956, Louis began his long career in public service. Starting as a sanitation truck driver, then quickly worked his way up the ranks, first to the inspection office, then department assessor. Soon, the city manager asked Louis to be the contracting officer, and was put in charge of the first public housing project in East Detroit. The next step was administrative assistant to the city manager, and when he left, Louis was promoted to acting city manager.
Lou and Marie spent a great deal of time traveling to northern Michigan. They loved it so much they knew they wanted out of the city.
In 1978, they ultimately decided to settle in Big Rapids, where Louis was offered the director's position with the Big Rapids Housing Commission.
He took over Parkview Village, and quickly doubled the capacity by adding the Evergreen Apartments and the high rise at Parkview. Louis proudly served the public there until he retired in 1995, when he started his second career in farming beef cattle and selling hay.
Louis enjoyed many activities throughout his life. He was a member of the boy's glee club in high school. He enjoyed singing and music, especially opera. He loved reading, traveling, socializing with friends, telling stories about the past and being with his family. He loved working to keep up his farm and land, which he was so proud of. Above all was his love of the outdoors, especially the woods. He also enjoyed, farming, hunting, walking and his personal passion, cutting firewood. All these things he did right up until the very end.
Lou will be deeply missed.
Louis is survived by his children, Rhonda Chili, Lori Teceno, Louis (Denise) Teceno and Christopher (Amy) Teceno; 12 grandchildren, Brian, Tricia, Ryan, David, Louis, Nicole, Chelsea, Gabby, Miles, Matt, Olivia and Nicholas; 13 great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Skylar, Tucker, Tate, Tanner, Evelyn, Logan, June, Nolan, Violet, Brooke, Jackson and Chase; sister, Vergean Giangrande; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son, Darren Teceno; brothers, Joe and Mike Teceno; sisters, Helen Clinton, Shirley Naggi and Patricia Kowalski.
Cremation will take place, and due to COVID-19, a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may to made to the Alzheimer's Association
. This was a disease that although did not afflict Lou, afflicted many in his family.
The family is being cared for by Dagget-Gilbert Funeral Home.