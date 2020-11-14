1/1
Lucille E. Guillen
BIG RAPIDS -- Lucille E. Guillen, 86, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

She was born Dec. 13, 1933, in Charlotte, the daughter of Myron and Ruth (Boughton) McConnell. Following high school graduation, Lucille attended Ferris State University where she earned an associate's degree in Food Management. She made her home in Big Rapids where she was employed by Pineport Adult Foster Care Home.

Lucille was a faithful Christian woman and a devout member of the Rogers Heights Christian Church. She will be remembered as a selfless and loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her five children, Debora Fuller, Sheila Jones, Lisa Benson, Mark (Janet) Crosslan, all of Big Rapids, and Russell Crosslan of Chattanooga, TN; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Leo; and a daughter-in-law, Pat.

A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Rogers Heights Christian Church.

Memorial contributions in Lucille's name may be made to the Rogers Heights Christian Church.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
