Lucille L. Foust
BIG RAPIDS -- Lucille L. Foust, 90, of Norwich Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 3, 1930, in Norwich Township, the daughter of William and Clara (Modrow) Foust, and was a lifelong resident there. For many years, Lucille worked at Kraftube in Reed City until retiring.

Lucille was a longtime member of the Woodville Community Church. She enjoyed horseback riding, and was a member of the Hungerford Trail Riders Association.

Lucille is survived by her son, Tony (Jennifer) Foust, of Carleton; one granddaughter, Christine (Marty) Townley; three grandsons, Anthony, Thomas, and Nicholas Foust; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Haley; four sisters, Lillian Foust, of Big Rapids, Lois (Dean) Johnson, of Rhode Island, Marge Duckett, of Georgia, and Elaine (Bill) Elmore, of Waterford; two brothers, Bob (Linda) Shanks, of Reed City, and Lyle (Sue) Shanks, of Dorr; and many nieces and nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her brother, Glen Foust; and infant brother, Carl Shanks.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Woodville Community Church, with Pastor Brett Werner officiating. Burial will follow in the Hungerford Cemetery in Norwich Township. Lucille's family will greet friends at the church beginning at noon on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for the Woodville Community Church. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 24, 2020.
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
