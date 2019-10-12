MOUNT PLEASANT -- Luella K. Simacek, 73, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Laurels of Mt. Pleasant, where she had resided since the last few years.

Luella was born Jan. 2, 1946, in Fairbury, Nebraska, the daughter of Alfred and Estella (Craig) Hasse. Luella graduated from Hawthorne High School in California.

Luella had a caring spirit and giving heart. This enabled her to be a caregiver and assist at numerous nursing homes throughout her life.

Luella married Benjamin Becker on Aug. 28, 1966, and they made their home in Nebraska until his passing in 1973. On Aug. 27, 1976, she married Myron "Mike" Simacek in Aurora, and they made their home in Nebraska until moving to Michigan in 1994.

Luella loved spending time with family and friends. She looked forward to trips back home and her friends visits at The Laurels. When Luella was younger, she enjoyed fishing and was a wonderful cook.

Luella is survived by two children at heart, David Craig and Kimberly (John) Kendrick; grandchildren, Cody and Casey Craig and Nicole and Michael (Kaity) Ruhge; great-grandchildren, Paisleigh and Carson; two sisters, Carla (Bruce) Kube, of O'Neill, Nebraska and Leanna (Daniel) Reed, of Ong, Nebraska; as well as many treasured nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Luella now is reunited with her two brothers, Cecil Craig and Edward Fisbeck; and a sister, Margie Schoen.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Sutton Cemetery, with Pastor Â­Â­Bill Richardson officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow at the Sutton Community Center.

