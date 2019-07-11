DAYTON, Ohio-- Lyle Stieg, 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 26, 2018, with family by his side.

Lyle was born in Hersey on July 14, 1938. He graduated from Reed City High School and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University.

Lyle worked in the radio and television industry for most of his life; as an announcer for the Dayton Gems, Dayton Bombers and Washington Capitals hockey teams, as well as a news and sports reporter for stations in Dayton, Ohio, and the Traverse City/Cadillac area for many years. He was honored as an inductee for the Dayton Hockey Hall of Fame.

Lyle was a proud and successful member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Lyle's greatest achievement, however, was his avid involvement in the lives of his grandchildren.

Lyle is survived by his ex-wife, Kay; daughters, Karrie and Kelly; sons-in-law, David and Tom; brother, Loren (Dee); sisters Eunice (Dick) and Yvonne; sister-in-law, Pat; grandchildren, Kane, Mollie, Hannah and Aaron; and many family members and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held for Lyle from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Ashton Church.