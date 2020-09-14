BIG RAPIDS -- Lynn A. Goldthwait, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 65 on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home in Big Rapids with his family by his side.

He was born a natural jokester on April 1, 1955, in Lakeview, the son of Martin and Gladys (Merrifield) Goldthwait. Lynn was a 1973 graduate of Morley-Stanwood High School.

He married the love of his life Barb Marvel on June 25, 1983, in Big Rapids and together they raised their three children. Lynn was employed by Big Rapids Public Schools as a custodian and bus driver for over 30 years. He then worked at Currie's gas station for 10 years and decided to return to driving bus for three more years because he enjoyed it so much.

He looked forward to spending time with his wife and family, camping, and having friends over for activities. He appreciated music; Lynn liked to play it, dance and listen to it. He was a great support to his children in their sporting and school events. Lynn found joy in his three grandsons.

He will always be remembered for his laugh and sense of humor. Lynn will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barb Goldthwait, of Big Rapids; children, Brenton (Deanna) Goldthwait, Brittany (Ben) Kosmalski, and Logan (Taylor) Goldthwait, all of Big Rapids; grandsons, Beckett, Benjamin, and Cooper; siblings, Terry (Mary) Goldthwait, of Stanwood, Duke (Barb) Goldthwait, of Morley, and Sandy (Nick) Rynberg, of St. Petersburg, Florida; father-in-law, Glen Marvel, of Big Rapids; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda (Paul) Cole, of Big Rapids, and Larry (Deb) Marvel, of Lowell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law Hazel Marvel.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Lynn will be laid to rest at Pine Plains Cemetery in Big Rapids.

The service and visitation will be outside, and the family requests that if you attend, to please wear a face mask for their safety. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a luncheon following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lynn's name to Riverview Elementary School, Morley-Stanwood Elementary School or Spectrum Health Hospice.

