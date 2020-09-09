CANADIAN LAKES — M. Carolyn Hylek, formerly of Grand Ledge, and resident of Canadian Lakes, passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2020, at the age of 79; three and one-half short weeks following her husband Ted's passing.

Carolyn was born in Grand Rapids on May 31, 1941, and grew up in Grand Ledge. She was the daughter of Donald and Carolyn (Cleverdon) Church. Carolyn married A. Ted Hylek Nov. 27, 1959, and was married nearly 61 years. Carolyn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and will be missed dearly.

Carolyn's favorite thing to do was laugh. She truly enjoyed attending her sons' and grandchildren's sporting activities. She was a member of the Canadian Lakes choir and gardening club. Carolyn also enjoyed reuniting with her girlfriends and former classmates back in Grand Ledge at the local A&W.

During retirement Carolyn, "the lucky lady," loved going to the casino and playing the slots. Her most enjoyable times were spent when she joined her family at their hunting property during hunting season. Proudly known as "Dead Eye," Carolyn rivaled her sons and husband, shooting four large bucks of her own.

Carolyn is described as selfless, loving, caring, frugal and always put others first. She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Shelley Jara, girlfriend), Todd (Barb Farr, fiancée), and Kurt (Carrie) Hylek; sisters, Linda (Carl) Babb, and Kathy (Larry) Frisoli; and grandchildren, Tanner and Chase Hylek, Reilly and Luke Farr, Brooke and Logan Hylek.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Lew; sister, Ann John; and her loving husband, Ted.

The family would like to express many thanks and gratitude to Kami Lehnert, Judy Gross, Elara Caring, Royal View Assisted Living and all the many friends. Ted and Carolyn had a much richer life because of all those who cared and helped.

A celebration of their lives will be Saturday Sept. 12, with a viewing starting at noon, service at 1 p.m., with Pastor Adrian Eising officiating, and a luncheon immediately following, at the Wheatland Township Park pavilion, 398 Charles St., Remus, Michigan 49340.

To accommodate social distancing and possible inclement weather, the service will be under a large pavilion with seating. If you wish to further distance, you are welcome to bring your own chairs to set up under the pavilion. Casual attire. Please wear face masks so that everyone can pay their respects without concern for safety.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the family to benefit the staff and residents of Royal View Assisted Living in remembrance of Ted and Carolyn.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the service, or online at JanowiczFamilyFuneralHome.com.