BIG RAPIDS — Mabel E. Starr, a lifelong resident of Big Rapids, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 5, 1926, the daughter of Claude and Mary (Stoner) Wilson. Mabel was a miracle in the eyes of a physician. She was born with difficulties and not expected to live past three months.

With great care and intelligence from the doctors at Mayo Clinic and the University of Michigan, Mabel lived to the age of 93.

She was a 1944 graduate from Big Rapids High School.

Mabel married Fred Starr on Oct. 3, 1947, at St. Mary Catholic Church, and together they raised their five children.

Mabel retired from Ferris State University after more than 20 years of employment.

She was a faithful and active member of St. Mary - St. Paul Catholic Community, the Big Rapids American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 98, and the Big Rapids Elks No. 974. Mabel enjoyed playing bingo and bowling. She was her grandchildren's biggest fan, attending their sporting events and activities.

Mabel is survived by her children, Joan Starr, of Naples, Florida, James (Sue) Starr, of Iron Mountain, Robert (Sue) Starr, of Hartland, Mary Kay (Robert) Walworth, of Big Rapids, and Jill Starr-Ruppel, of Big Rapids; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois (Glenn) Waddell, of Southgate, and Donna (Gordon) Turner, of Big Rapids; many nieces and nephews; and close cousins, Ann and Jerry Blalock, of Sacramento, California.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Starr, on Jan. 12, 1999; her parents; three brothers, Marvin, Wayne and Robert Wilson; and nephew, Jack Turner.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service. Mabel will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mabel's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com

The family is being cared for by the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Homes in Mecosta County.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 10, 2020.
