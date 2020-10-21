BIG RAPIDS — Malcolm E. Lund, 94, of Big Rapids, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Evergreen Terrace, surrounded by those who loved him.

He was born Aug. 20, 1926, in Algona, IA, the son of Fred Henry and Mabel (Magnuson) Lund, and graduated from Algona High School in 1944. In 1950, Malcolm earned his Bachelor's Degree from Iowa State Teachers College. Later that same year, he married Charlotte "Frances" Price in Sioux City.

During the Korean Conflict, Malcolm served with the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, he earned his Master's Degree from the University of Wyoming, and then his PhD From Michigan State University. Malcolm taught in Iowa high schools in Dunlap, Rockwell City, and Webster City. In 1962, the family moved to Big Rapids where Malcolm taught in the Office Administration Department at Ferris State College. He assumed additional duties there, and retired as the Department Head in 1986.

Malcolm and Frances were longtime members of the First United Methodist Church in Big Rapids. They were active in the Ferris Emeriti Association, and attended many Big Rapids School sporting events following their grandchildren's activities. They spent their retirement years in St. Petersburg, Fl, and Big Rapids, and also travelled the world sightseeing.

Malcolm was preceded in death by Frances, on Jan. 1, 2012.

He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia (Richard) Saffir, of San Francisco, CA, and Melissa Lund, of Big Rapids; two sons, Douglas Lund, of Northern MI, and Jeffrey (Pamela) Lund, of Rockford; six grandchildren, Amber (Nick) Edwards, Anthony Lund, Katherine Lund Brejcha, Jackson Lund Brejcha, Samantha Lund, and Alex Lund; one great-grandson, Titus Edwards; his brother-in-law, Nelson Price; his sister-in-law, Margaret Waggoner; and several nieces and nephews.

Malcolm was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

No services will take place at this time. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.