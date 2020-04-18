CHASE -- Marcia A. Beilfuss, 78, of Chase, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord on April 16.

She was born Oct. 27, 1941, in Frankfort, to Judson and Jean Noffsinger.

Marcia married Roger Beilfuss on May 2, 1959. Roger and Marcia have lived in Chase for the past 58 years.

Throughout her life, Marcia dedicated herself to her husband and children and to her church. She also worked tirelessly with Roger to make Baldwin Canoe Rental a thriving business and ran her own Shaklee distributorship for decades.

A longtime member of First Baptist Church of Evart, Marcia served her Lord in many roles there. She could be found teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and knocking on doors in the community to bring the good news of Jesus to any who would listen.

She was an Ephesians 4:32 lady. "And be ye kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you."

Marcia was an avid kayaker, canoer and rafter of the Pere Marquette and Pine rivers. She delighted in being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, which frequently involved a lively game of pinochle.

The citizens of Chase will remember her as the good neighbor who distributed her homemade fudge each Halloween, complete with a gospel tract.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; her sons, Craig Beilfuss, of Shelby, Jeff (Patty) Beilfuss, of Ludington, Ryan (Chrissy) Beilfuss, of Evart; her daughter, Sharri (Philip) Brown, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Timothy (Samantha) Beilfuss, Jeannie Beilfuss, Daniel (Ginger) Beilfuss, Anesa Beilfuss (Corliss) Gulembo, Emily (Brett) Heist, Lexie Brown, Meg Brown, Joel Beilfuss, Savannah Rowe, Sadie Beilfuss; nine great-grandchildren; brother Gary Noffsinger, of Frankfort; and sister, Susan (Paul) Wilhite, of Thompsonville; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Michigan and Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ronald Noffsinger; and granddaughter, Carrie Rose Beilfuss.

A private visitation will be held for her grandchildren one hour prior to a private family funeral service to be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at First Baptist Church in Evart, with Pastor Ryan Beilfuss officiating. The funeral service may be viewed live, via the Facebook page of Ryan Beilfuss. A private family burial will take place at Chase Township Cemetery.

The Beilfuss family would like to thank Munson Hospice for their assistance and care for the past three weeks.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Baptist Church (For Missions), P.O. Box 397, Evart, MI 49631. If you wish to send a card to Roger, you may do so at: Roger F. Beilfuss, P.O. Box 62, Chase, Michigan 49623.