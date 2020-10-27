BIG RAPIDS -- Marcy G. (Schroeder) Covey, 60, of Big Rapids, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Assisted Lifestyles AFC in Evart.

She was born Sept. 7, 1960, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Glen and Carol (Cummings) Baumgardner. In 1966, Carol married Edward Schroeder, who adopted Marcy as his daughter. Marcy attended St. Peter's Lutheran School, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1978.

For several years, Marcy worked in the bakery at Carter's Grocery Store, as well as driving a taxicab in Big Rapids. She also worked as a professional home cleaner and a home health care provider.

Marcy was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She loved to decorate, especially for the holidays, and enjoyed camping, and playing board games. Most of all, Marcy loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Marcy is survived by her two sons, Doug (Tonda) Covey, of Big Rapids, and Jeff Covey, of Las Vegas, Nevada; her three grandchildren, Sabastian, Landon and Mason; her three brothers, Michael Schroeder, of North Fort Myers, Florida, Kelly (Kate) Benjamin, of Carrollton, Texas, and Kevin (Jamie) Schroeder, of Holland; her sister, Karen (Mike) Griffith, of Carpentersville, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Highland View Cemetery, with Pastor John Bookshaw officiating.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for St. Peter's Lutheran Church, or the American Cancer Society.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.