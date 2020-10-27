1/1
Marcy G. (Schroeder) Covey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BIG RAPIDS -- Marcy G. (Schroeder) Covey, 60, of Big Rapids, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Assisted Lifestyles AFC in Evart.

She was born Sept. 7, 1960, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Glen and Carol (Cummings) Baumgardner. In 1966, Carol married Edward Schroeder, who adopted Marcy as his daughter. Marcy attended St. Peter's Lutheran School, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1978.

For several years, Marcy worked in the bakery at Carter's Grocery Store, as well as driving a taxicab in Big Rapids. She also worked as a professional home cleaner and a home health care provider.

Marcy was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She loved to decorate, especially for the holidays, and enjoyed camping, and playing board games. Most of all, Marcy loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Marcy is survived by her two sons, Doug (Tonda) Covey, of Big Rapids, and Jeff Covey, of Las Vegas, Nevada; her three grandchildren, Sabastian, Landon and Mason; her three brothers, Michael Schroeder, of North Fort Myers, Florida, Kelly (Kate) Benjamin, of Carrollton, Texas, and Kevin (Jamie) Schroeder, of Holland; her sister, Karen (Mike) Griffith, of Carpentersville, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Highland View Cemetery, with Pastor John Bookshaw officiating.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for St. Peter's Lutheran Church, or the American Cancer Society.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved