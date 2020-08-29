WHITE CLOUD — Margaret (Marge) Louise Saladine, 91, of Barton Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Newaygo County Compassion Home in White Cloud.

She was born Feb. 9, 1929, in Saginaw, the daughter of Fredrick and Hilma (Mikaliczik) Lamb, and graduated from St. Andrew High School in 1947. Marge worked at Saginaw Steering Gear #3 for over 20 years, and also was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.

Marge is survived by her three sons, Edward (Diana) Hanafin, of Paris, James (Pat Fountain) Hanafin, of White Cloud, and Michael Saladine, of Paris; three grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her sister, Bonnie Gagnon; stepchildren, Mary Ellen Slick, Lois Saladine, and Tony Saladine; and many nieces and nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by her daughter, Sue Elayne Karpuk; her stepson, Fred Saladine Jr.; and her brother, James Lamb.

Family services will take place in the Riverside Cemetery in St. Charles. Memorial contributions in her name may be made for Newaygo County Compassion Home in White Cloud or Spectrum Health Hospice.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.