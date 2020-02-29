STOCKBRIDGE -- Margery Ann Musser joined her family in Heaven on Feb. 18, 2020.

Marge was born April 12, 1930, in Big Rapids, to Theodore and Forestine (Marz) Modrow. She graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1948 and was the very first high school homecoming queen.

Marge married Lawrence (Larry) Musser at the United Church in Big Rapids on Nov. 26, 1948. Larry predeceased her in 1998, just months before their 50th wedding anniversary.

Marge was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Charles, Bonnie, Katherine, Richard and Barbara Patterson; son, Christopher; and granddaughter, Jessi Musser Shawley.

She leaves behind daughters, Terry Kozak, Lois (Alan) Hauck and Caron Heydel; son, Wilson (Maureen) Musser; daughter-in-law, Helen Musser; grandchildren, Carly (Paul) Lewis, Matthew (Carrie) Kozak, Andrew Kozak, Teddi (Sam) Creekmore, Dr. Janet Hauck, Paul Hauck and Benjamin Walsh; great-grandchildren, Amelia Kozak, Emma Creekmore, Charles and Louis Hauck, and Dixie Walsh; sister, Norma Carter, sister-in-law, Barbara VanNess, sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Modrow; and many nieces and nephews, as well as her many friends.

Marge retired after 25 years from the Mecosta County Health Department, where she tested the vision and hearing of schoolchildren. She loved life, jokes, telling stories and taking care of people.

When Marge was asked, "How do you feel?" she always said, "With my fingers!"

Most of Marge's stories from her childhood would recount some disaster she had a hand in at a friend's house and would end with her saying, "and then we went home."

Now, Marge has gone home.

Cremation has taken place. A public memorial service celebrating the lives of Margery and Lawrence will be held at a later date in Big Rapids.

Interment of their cremains will take place at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids Charter Township. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cystic Fibrosis of Michigan, cff.org/michigan. Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge.