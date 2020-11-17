HERSEY -- Margie M. McManigal (Downey-Newbert), of Hersey, Green Township, Michigan, died Oct. 11, 2020, from a six year battle with Parkinson's disease.

Margie worked for years as a legal secretary in Wayne and Oakland counties.

She was a wonderful woman, who is sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her ashes will be interred at a future date, with her husband of 31 years, Clyde, at the National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Clyde; two birth children, Margie Alley, of Petoskey, and William Newbert, of Scottsdale, Arizona. In addition, several stepchildren, several grandchildren and eight siblings.

She was pre-deceased by an infant daughter, Anna Marie.

Catholic services are pending.