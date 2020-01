GRAND RAPIDS -- Mrs. Margot Mary Dodge, wife of Ron, preceded 2013, 88, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away Jan. 24, 2020.

The family will greet friends Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, and services will take place Friday, Jan. 31, in Grand Rapids.

See the complete obituary and service times at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.