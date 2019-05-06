BARRYTON -- Marie A. Thomas, 79, of Barryton, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, with her family at her side.

Marie was born in Mecosta on July 8, 1939 and graduated from Mecosta High School in 1957. Marie was formerly employed at Wolverine World Wide and the two restaurants in Barryton, Williams CafÃ© and Kirvan's, and most recently at the Mecosta County Commission on Aging and Activity Center as a receptionist.

Marie was a terrific baker and taught her kids to make "the best damn Christmas candy in Mecosta County." She liked sewing, quilting, cooking and belonged to two penpal clubs.

Marie loved family gatherings and reunions. She is survived by her partner of 42 years, Larry Cook; children, Tony (Cindy) Squier, Kim (Ed) Wernette, Beth (Terry) Leiter, Lisa (Steve) Kadwell, Bill Sigourney and Rhonda (Dennis) Traynor; one brother, Paul (Faye) Thomas; one sister, Carroll Newburg; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her loving parents, Lloyd and Pauline (Worthy) Thomas; and a grandson, Alex Squier.

Marie's family would like to thank the staff at Altercare of Big Rapids for the wonderful care given to her and her family. Also, thank you to Great Lakes Caring Hospice for everything.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Daggett Funeral Home or the .

A life celebration will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton, with the family greeting friends one hour prior. Share a memory or sign the guestbook for Marie on her page at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.