Marilyn June Parrott
1939 - 2020
WHITE CLOUD -- Marilyn June Parrott (nee Knezek) passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was 81.

Marilyn was born on February 14, 1939, to Rudolph and Willie Pearl (Kirby) Knezek, and graduated from Edsel Ford High School in 1957.

She is survived by her step children, Terri Wells, of Maryville, TN, Melanie Parrott, of Inkster, Keith Parrott, of Maryville, TN, Stewart (Martha) Parrott, of White Cloud, and Kelli (Dennis) Allerding, of Newaygo; brother, Richard (Sandy) Knezek, of Farmington Hills; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Orville; daughter, Karen Hupman-Sullivan; granddaughter, Bethany Sullivan-Livingston; and brother, David Knezek, of Plymouth.

She was a long-time member of TOPS club #1527, White Cloud; 32 years with Girl Scouts USA; and 10 years with Boy Scouts USA.

Her hobbies included sewing, reading and playing with her grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 1, at Big Prairie Community Church, 1988 S. Elm Ave., White Cloud, MI.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Big Prairie Community Church
