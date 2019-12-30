Dr. Marilyn L. Clark

BIG RAPIDS -- Dr. Marilyn L. Clark, 83, of Athens, Ohio, died Dec. 28, 2019, following an extended illness.

She was born June 16, 1936 in Milan, Michigan, to the late Clifton and Louise (Hess) Clark. Survivors include close friends, Martha (Nik) Wenzel, Joy Carver, Sharon Dykes, and Marian Wright. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Clark; a sister, Judith Clark; and housemate, Dr. Lynn Simon.

Clark was a graduate of the University of Michigan and received her doctorate from Indiana University. She was a professor at Ferris State University, and a member of several professional organizations. While in living in Michigan, Marilyn enjoyed spending time at her lake house on Horse Head Lake. Following her retirement, she moved to Athens, Ohio.

In keeping with her wishes, private services will be held under the direction of the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Chillicothe, Ohio. She will then be returned to her final resting place in Michigan.

Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.