LAKEVIEW -- Marilyn Rose (Wilcox) Speese, 88, of Morley, passed away at Lakeview Terrace Assisted Living on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Lakeview.Marilyn was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Morley, the daughter of Melvin and Dora (Earl) Wilcox, and attended Morley Public Schools. She spent her whole life in the area, never moving far from the family farm she was born on.She was employed as an aide at Morley Stanwood Schools, as a cashier for several local businesses and as a clerk at the Giantway grocery store in Big Rapids for over 14 years. She was a member of the United Food Workers Union.Marilyn enjoyed cooking, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and always had a remodeling project in the works. She especially loved her family and spending time with them.Marilyn will forever be missed and is survived by her children, Vicki (Neil) Frye, of Stanwood, Terry (John) Stilson, of Morley, Russell (Heidi) Speese, of Morley, and Vince (Kim) Speese, of Morley; eight grandchildren, Sheryl (Chuck) Presler, Shane (Trudy) Frye, Kimberly (Jens) Christiansen, Eric (Ashley) Speese, Rachel (Tony) Conklin, Megan, Becca and Caleb Speese; eight great-grandchildren; a brother Delbert (Martha) Wilcox, of Morley; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Dora Wilcox; and her sisters, Marjorie Anderson and Evelyn Hadder.A celebration of Marilyn's life will be scheduled for a later date. Those wishing to contribute in her memory are asked to consider Spectrum Health Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at brighamfuneralchapel.com
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 12, 2020.