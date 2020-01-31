STANWOOD -- Marilyn Sarah Cole, 84, of Stanwood, passed away at her home Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

She was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Solon Township, Kent County, the daughter of Willard and Marie (Bigelow) Hoskins.

Marilyn was a devout Catholic who loved to serve her Lord and the church, participating in various organizations in the church. Throughout her life, she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, in White Cloud, Mary Queen of Apostles Parish, in Sand Lake, and Christ the King Parish, in Howard City.

Marilyn married Roger Cary Cole on July 19, 1952, and she raised eight children. Marilyn graduated from high school and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. She was employed by the state of Michigan in the Medicaid office and retired at the age of 55.

Marilyn was a talented artist. She enjoyed painting and crafting, making candles, soaps and decorating gourds. Marilyn collected antiques and porcelain dolls. She was an excellent cook and baker, especially her pancakes and bread.

Marilyn is survived by her six children, Tereesa Cole, of Kentwood, Tonya (Butch) Eagon, of White Cloud, Roger (Connie) Cole, of Stanwood, Timothy "Mark" (Lisa) Cole, of Howard City, Joseph (Donna) Cole, of North Carolina, and Michael "Tony" (Karen) Cole, of Irons; daughter-in-law, Sherry Cole, of Hersey; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; four siblings, Edna Mae Crandall, Bonnie Crouch, Lorraine Patterson and Howard (Lois) Hoskins; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Roger Cary Cole; two children, Rodney Cole and DeReatha "Debbie" Cole; and great-grandson, Raymond Cole.

A mass of the resurrection will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Christ the King Parish in Howard City, with Father James VanderLaan officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church Monday. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Saint Apolonia Cemetery in Morley.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to Christ the King-Saint Francis Building Fund or Hospice of Michigan.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

