REED CITY -- Marjorie "Ann" Appelgreen, 85, of Reed City, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, in Big Rapids.

She was born Feb. 1, 1934, in Beal City, the daughter of John F. and Martha (Lehman) Starr. Ann married Walter F. Appelgreen on Aug. 11, 1956 in Lansing.

They made their home in the Lansing and Grand Ledge area, where Ann managed the home and children. Ann and Walt moved to Chippewa Lake in the early 1980s, when they purchased the East Bay Mart and Marina. They sponsored softball teams and supported all the Chippewa Lake community events. They owned and operated the business until 1994, and while there, one of Ann's favorite chores was dipping ice cream and visiting with all the customers. In 2014, they moved from the Chippewa Lake area and settled into a condo near Reed City. Most recently, Walt and Ann lived together at the Reed City Nursing Center.

Ann enjoyed trips to the casino very much, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandkids. Walt and Ann attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Evart for several years.

Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Walter Appelgreen, of Reed City; her two daughters, Lori (Mike) Maneke, of Rodney and Kaye (Scott) Frederick, of Hersey; four grandchildren, Camra (Mike) Shanteau, Cody Maneke, Ally (Matt) Keggs and Kelsey (Dan) France; new great-grandson Lucas Scott France; and two step-grandchildren, Kelly (Billy) LaFountain and family, Mat (Sarah) Maneke and family. She is also survived by two sisters, Connie (Bill) Holler, of Midland and Pat (Donald) Seyfried, of Ohio; a brother, David (Donna) Starr, of Florida, and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will take place 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids with Father Joe Fix officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to either the Chippewa Lake Community Building Fund or the Osceola County Commission on Aging.

A private committal will take place at the Chippewa Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.