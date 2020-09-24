GRAND RAPIDS -- Marjorie Elsie Wilk, 94, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Howard City and New Boston, joined her husband in heaven on Sept. 20, 2020.

She passed away suddenly at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids.

Born July 4, 1926, in Dearborn, to Herbert and Ethel (Schnackenberg) Schmidt, she was proud to be born on America's birthday. There was always a special patriotic family celebration on that day.

On April 26, 1952, she married Edward Wilk, and celebrated 65 years of marriage before his passing on Aug. 5, 2017.

Marge worked in the office at Wyandotte Chemicals, until starting a family. After raising two children in New Boston, she returned to work at local elementary schools, finishing her career at the age of 70 as a paraprofessional at Chapman Elementary in Rockwood.

Marge was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Howard City. She shared the love of Jesus with everyone she met and prayed for them without ceasing.

Marge loved to volunteer and was a great leader. She was a Girl Scout leader, Lutheran Women's Missionary League officer, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, and on the board at the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Howard City.

She was full of cheer and expressed her well wishes through visits, phone calls, cards and letters. Once you were on her birthday card list, she never missed your birthday.

She harvested, canned, baked, and cooked wonderful meals for her family and friends from a large garden every year. Angel food birthday cakes, triple layer chocolate cakes and ice cream cake rolls were a few of her specialties.

Marge is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Douglas) Lenz, of Wisconsin, and Cheryl (John) Fuhs, of Michigan; three grandchildren, Nathan and Rachel Lenz, and Jenna Fuhs; and two brothers, Lloyd and Melvin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Earl and Edwin.

A memorial service for Marge will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Howard City with Pastor Richard Townes, Jr. officiating. The family will greet friends at 3 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. at the church.

Internment will be at Michigan Memorial Cemetery in Flat Rock with a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethel Lutheran Church or Lutheran Women's Missionary League.

For a full obituary, visit Heckman Funeral Home Inc.