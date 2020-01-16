MOUNT PLEASANT -- Marjorie Ione Todd was born in Blanchard on Aug. 6, 1927, the fourth child of Stanley and Wealthy Belle (Guy) Sawyer.

Ione was a longstanding member of the Barryton Church of Christ.

She departed this life, at 92, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility in Mount Pleasant.

She is survived by three daughters, Marsha Stewart-Sanders, of Detroit, and Diana Green and Deonna (Grant) Green, both of Remus; one sister-in-law, Rose Pat (Grzybowski) Sawyer.

Ione was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Marshall Todd; her parents, Stanley and Wealthy; twin granddaughters, Marjorie and Deborah Green; four brothers, Lyle, Worthy, Max and Robert; and three sisters, Donna Nelson, Rowena (Manning) Pointer and Peggy Williams.

Memorial contributions in Ione's name can be made to God's Helping Hands in Remus.

A private interment will be held at Morgan West Wheatland Cemetery. A memorial service for Ione will be announced at a later date.

