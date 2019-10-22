BARRYTON -- Marjorie L. Harris, 88, of Barryton, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Grand Ledge, to William and Nora (Waite) Cramer. Marjorie graduated from Barryton Rural Agricultural High School and soon after married the love of her life Richard Harris on July 2, 1949. Together, they made their home and started their family in Lansing and Flint before coming home to their roots in Barryton.

In 1962, they became the owners of Imperial (Harris) Gas. Marj opened up her beauty shop, Marjorie's House of C'oifures. The gas station and beauty shop held many other purposes, as well as a place to go and socialize. She started her work from the beauty shop on the Farmer Census, which launched her political career, leading to campaigning with Congressman Donald Albosta. They sold their business in 2002.

Marjorie was active in the community and was instrumental in the operations and upkeep of East Fork Cemetery. When she was able she loved to dance, enjoyed music and most of all, looked forward to spending time with her family and friends.

Marjorie leaves behind her beloved husband of 70 years, Richard; two children, Sherrie (Kenneth) Benjamin, of Eaton Rapids and William "Bill" (Jenny) Harris, of Barryton; five grandchildren, Marjorie (Jay) Heffelbower, of Charleston, South Carolina, Angela (Paul) Porter, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Richard (Tabatha) Harris, of Barryton, Christina (Jason) Sherman, of Lake and Michael (Ann) Benjamin, of Eaton Rapids; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews that were like kids of her own.

Marjorie is now reunited with: her parents, William and Nora; granddaughter, Amanda McClintock; and five siblings.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton, with the family greeting friends one hour prior.

