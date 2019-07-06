HOWARD CITY -- Mark Meredith, 57, of Howard City passed away June 30 at his residence. Meredith was born January 18, 1962, in Gladwin. He is the son of Thurlan and Shirley (Challender) Meredith.

Mark worked at Display Pack in Cedar Springs for many years. He enjoyed gardening, camping, photography and his Great Danes. He was a member of Grace Community Church.

In 1962, he married Laura Lehmann.

Meredith is survived by his wife, Laura; his father, Thurlan, of Byron City; his mother, Shirley (Brad) Mayhew, of Middleview; and his children, Jessica (Brandon) Briggs, of Howard City, Shara Meredith, of Grand Rapids, Bailey (Bruce) Crane, of Kalamazoo and Joshua Meredith, of Allendale.

Also surviving are four great-grandchildren: Natalie, Ellianna, Jameson and Annalise; his brother, Glenn (Kathy) Meredith, of Las Vegas, Nevada; his sister, Dianna Palmer, of Grand Rapids; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Grace community Church with Pastor Joel Cooper officiating. The family will greet friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services. A luncheon will follow.

Arrangements are entrusted to The Heckman Funeral Home of Howard City.