BIG RAPIDS -- Marlene Theresa Cameron, 80, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Wichita Falls, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Marlene was born Jan. 5, 1939, in Reed City. Her parents, Robert and Leone Boyden, preceded her in death.

Marlene grew up in Big Rapids. She attended Hampden DuBose Academy in Zellwood, Florida, but returned home to finish her studies at Big Rapids High School, graduating in 1957.

She married Keith Edwin Cameron in 1960 (divorced in 1984) and moved to Portland shortly therafter. She was a homemaker, raising three children, Scott, Susie and John, while her husband served on the JayCees, city council and as mayor. She enjoyed being outside and loved gardening and spending summers with her family at Round Lake in Mecosta.

The family moved to Iowa Park, Texas, in July 1977. Marlene operated the Dairy Queen in Iowa Park for a few years before selling it in the early 80's. She went on to work in management for the Kiva Inn restaurant and Rolling Meadows. The majority of her career spanned over 20 years at Sears Department Store, where she worked in major appliance sales, and later retired.

Marlene had a deep passion for gardening and became a certified Master Gardener. She loved her dogs and going for walks, and she loved collecting rocks from every state she visited, including her favorite trip to Israel. She had a deep love of the Lord and took her knowledge and compassion to Hospice of Wichita Falls, where she had a long history as a volunteer.

She is surrvived by her three children, Scott, of Wichita Falls, Susie (Patrick Lane), of Dunwoody, Georgia, and John (Dana) Richmond, of Hill, Georgia; her grandchildren, Anna (Chase Anderson), of Wichita Falls, Emily, of Nashville, Tenessee, Holly, of Atlanta, Georgia, Melanie, of Malibu, California, Connor, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Caroline, of Richmond Hill, Georgia; and two great-grandchildren, Robert Hunter and Elliana Chase, both of Wichita Falls.

Her Celebration of Life will take place in the chapel at the First Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in their mothers honor at Hospice of Wichita Falls.