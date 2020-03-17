BIG RAPIDS -- Marshall D. Williams passed away at 74 on March 2, 2020, at home, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 20, 1945, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Merle D. and Helen M. (Lundsford) Williams. Marshall has an older brother, Douglass Williams, and had a younger brother, Martin Williams. He was raised in a Christian home and grew to serve the Lord in many ways.

He graduated from W. W. Samuel High School in Pleasant Grove, Texas, in 1963. He earned his bachelor of education degree in 1968 from East Texas State University and then went back for his master's degree in music.

Marshall met the love of his life, Charlotte R. (Hatton) Williams, when he was just 17, and they later married on June 1, 1967. He was in his last year of college and worked at Fireside Baptist Church on the weekends leading the music.

After he graduated, he worked at an air conditioning and heating repair shop for the summer and then started working at Wittles Music Store in Dallas. Marshall started his teaching career in fall 1968 and for the next two years taught English and music at several different schools.

In August 1970, Marshall and Charlotte welcomed their first child, Brent D. Williams, and a year later, in August 1971, their daughter, Alicia D. Williams, was born.

He received a job offer in 1976 for typesetting in Camden, Arkansas. They lived there for a year before moving to Garland, Texas, just outside of Dallas, where they spent eight years. In 1988, they moved to Big Rapids.

Marshall was a very devoted husband and father, and throughout the years, he would hold many different jobs providing forhis family, including The Artboard and Pope Joy and Fischel in Dallas. After a few years, he opened up his own business, Williams & Williams Typography, at home while still working a full-time day job. They were soon able to move into an office in Bent Tree Towers in Addison, Texas.

After many years of being a very successful business owner, his older brother, Doug, asked him to join him in a new business venture in Texarkana, Texas. Marshall and Charlotte both made the decision to sell their business and move to Texarkana and join his brother. A year later, he began working for a print shop in Texarkana.

In 1988, he answered an ad looking for a teacher to teach desktop publishing at Ferris State University in Big Rapids. Marshall was called for an interview and landed the job on the spot. He was an associate professor at Ferris State University teaching desktop publishing and photography. Marshall was a very well-loved teacher who was known for being fair and for wearing his Dallas Cowboys ties during football season. He earned his tenure and worked until he retired in 2011.

Marshall is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlotte Williams; his son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Janelle Williams; daughter, Alicia Williams; previous daughter-in-law, Stephanie Cooley; four grandsons, Cody Williams, Justin Gallihugh, Matthew Williams and Philip Williams; granddaughters, Kayla Gallihugh and McInelly Hyde; great-grandson, Maverick Gallihugh; brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Betty Williams; sister-in-law, Sherri Williams; sister-in-law and her husband, Elizabeth Ann and Wendel LeMonds; and a niece and many nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Martin Williams.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his name may be made to a cancer organization of your choice.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.