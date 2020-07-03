BELLEVUE -- Martha Gail Wenrich (Lofberg), 79, of Bellevue, Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home, under the care of hospice.

Born in Ann Arbor on March 12, 1941, to Doris Ileen Densmore and Edward Everett Lofberg, Martha was loved by so many. She grew up in Burns Park with her sister Linda -- whom she adored -- playing tennis in the summer and ice skating in the winter.

Martha attended Ann Arbor High School and later the University of Michigan, graduating with a degree in education. She began teaching kindergarten in Pittsfield Village in Ann Arbor.

Her dear friends, John and Kitty Chase, introduced her to Bill Wenrich, whom she married in 1967. Martha and Bill were quite a team. They loved entertaining, playing tennis, bridge and later, golf. Martha took great pleasure in being an incredible hostess. She and Bill loved having friends over for a meal, and she was in her element when she was hosting a party.

They lived in Big Rapids from 1971 to 1975, and again from 1984 to 1988, when Bill was President of Ferris State University.

Martha loved her family and extended that love to others she and Bill took under their wings. She was a loving and devoted mother to her son, Tigre, and her daughter, Meg, and later a grandmother to Andrea, Guillermo, Anna and Maggie.

She loved crafts of all kinds: needlework, stained glass and glass mosaics, sewing and quilting, generously sharing her finished pieces with family and friends. Martha loved puzzles and always bravely completed crossword puzzles in pen! She lived a wonderfully complete life filled with cherished friends, family and much laughter.

Martha is survived by her son, Tigre (Pepa) Wenrich; daughter, Meg (Scott) Mylan; her grandchildren, Andrea Wenrich, Guillermo Wenrich, Anna Mylan, Maggie Mylan; her brothers-in-law, Chris McKenney and Tom (Carolyn) Wenrich; and her many nieces and nephews and their families.