MECOSTA COUNTY -- Martin went home to be with Jesus Sept. 30, 2019, after a long illness.

He was born and raised in Belding. He graduated from Belding High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army, with a tour in Vietnam. He retired April 2006, from Extruded Metals, after 42 years of service. He also had served as a chaplin for four years.

Martin enjoyed fishing in his boat, especially taking the grandkids with him. He enjoyed being busy at church and helping neighbors in our retirement community.

He was married to his wife, Norma Jean Pretzel, for 35 years and their children are: Tim (Kathy) Pretzel, Brian (Missie) Pretzel, Dawn (Denny) Hall and Brenda Newcombe (Sean Shantz), eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his father, John Joseph Pretzel; and mother, Alta Frisbie Pretzel Main.

Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Shiloh Community Church, with Pastor Ken Harger officiating.

Committal prayers and full military honors will follow in Greene Cemetery, Belding.

Memorials may be given to Sylvester Community Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To share a message of condolence or light a candle in Martin's memory, please visit jffh.com.

Thank you for all your love and support as we mourn the loss of Marty. Thank you for all the cards, well wishes and acts of kindness shown to us during this time.

We would like to offer special thanks to Pastor Ken Harger and Shiloh Community Church for all the prayers, visits and words of encouragement. Thanks also to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home for going above and beyond in helping us to make this a special day. One to remember!

Thanks,

The Martin Pretzel Family