REED CITY -- Mary Ann Knapp, 58, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her residence in Reed City.

Mary attended Reed City schools and graduated in 1978. She worked at Evart Products Ventra as a forklift driver and a production worker for 28 years. She enjoyed spending time on the Muskegon River and area lakes with her family.

She is survived by three children, Michelle Lee, 39, of Berrien Springs, Lucinda Bard, 35, of Cadillac, and Jason Rauch, 38, of Cadillac; mother, Marie Knapp; brothers, Theodore and Kevin Knapp; sister, Karen Cool; and four grandchildren, Alex D. Thompson, Dade and Brayden Bard and Landen Swiger.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Knapp; brother, Henry Knapp; and fiance, Wesley Butler.

Memorial services will take place in the spring, upon request of her children.