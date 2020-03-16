MOUNT PLEASANT -- Mary Baumann, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, March 13, at Woodland Hospice House.

She was born July 18, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late Leo Thomas and Edna Alice (Fosgett) Barz.

A 1947 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Mary married Isidore 'Sonny' Baumann Jr. on Nov. 24, 1951, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She and Sonny owned and operated Sonny's Market in Remus.

Mary was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and former member of St. Michael Parish in Remus. She enjoyed dancing, a good game of cards (especially pepper) and pontoon rides on the lake with her family.

Devoted in the well-being and raising of her six children, Mary was very much a loving mother as well as a fantastic grandmother who made such an impact on the lives of her family.

She is survived by six children, Louanne (Reed) Badersnider, of Greenville, Tim (Ann) Baumann, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nancy (Mark) Keegan, of Berkley, Tom (Tanny) Baumann, of Mt. Pleasant, Roger (Shelly) Baumann, of Mecosta, and Maribeth (Joe) Bartos, of Midland; 16 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ryan, Todd, Brent, Kiley and Brooke, Jim, Adam, and Tommy, Morgan and Eric, Kendall, Bryndolyn, and Gabriel and Andrew and Hannah; 17 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Rita Moline, of Mt. Pleasant, Mildred 'Dani' McDonald, of Mt. Pleasant, and Wayne (Bev) Barz, of Mesa, Arizona; brother in-law, William Sprague, of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny; grandson, Alex Baumann; and siblings and siblings in-law, Bill and Aynne Barz, Richard Barz, Rosie Brickner Sprague and Leon McDonald.

The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home from 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, when the funeral mass for Mary will be celebrated, with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. A luncheon will follow at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home), concluding with Rite of Committal in St. Michael's Cemetery in Remus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Woodland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.

