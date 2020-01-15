BIG RAPIDS -- Mary Belle (Routley) Drews, 82, of Big Rapids, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

She was born Dec. 18, 1937, in Big Rapids, the daughter of David and Phoebe (Wachter) Routley, and lived in the area her entire life. For 22 years, Mary worked as a cook at Ferris State University, retiring in 2002.

Mary was a longtime member of the Third Avenue United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Home Economics Club, catered weddings and anniversary parties, and after retiring, she sewed teddy bears out of old fur coats.

Mary is survived by two children, Richard (Jan) Drews, of Vandalia, and Sandra Drews, of Big Rapids; daughter-in-law, Laurie Drews, of Big Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bill (Sharon) Routley, of Big Rapids, Larry (Nita) Routley, of Illinois, and Bob (Dianna) Routley, of Stanwood; two sisters, Bess Schultz, of Paris, and Jayne (John) Spedowski, of Paris; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Christopher and Alfred Drews, four brothers, David, James, Gary, and Michael Routley, and brother-in-law, Ron Schultz.

A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with her nephew, Dr. David B. Routley, III, officiating. Spring burial will be in the Pine Plains Cemetery. Mary's family will greet friends beginning at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Third Avenue United Methodist Church, or Spectrum Health Hospice, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.