MECOSTA -- Mary E. Mendelsohn, 86, of Mecosta, formerly of Mason, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born the daughter of William and Edyth (Guydo) Lindsay on June 7, 1933, in Newberry. Mary was a 1951 graduate of North Muskegon High School and attended Michigan State University.

She married Paul Mendelsohn on Aug. 14, 1954, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Muskegon and together they raised their family in Mason. Mary was a teacher at the first school that was set for special education in Michigan, known as the Tower School. She was an active member of St. James Catholic Church in Mason and St. Michael Catholic Church in Remus. Mary and Paul helped form several organizations; including the St. James Parish Council, where she proudly served as the first president, Rural Emergency Outreach (REO), sponsoring over 80 refugees from Vietnam, Cambodia and Poland, and the Coalition Food Bank in Ingham County. Mary enjoyed rescuing cats and was an avid antique collector.

She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul Mendelsohn, of Mecosta; three children, Laurie and her husband, Robert Walles, of Rodney, Michael Mendelsohn, of Tampa, Florida, and Patrick and his wife, Laura deDoes, of Cumberland, Maine; five grandchildren, Andy, Laurel, and Lindsay Walles and Dane and Bezabeh Mendelsohn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter.

Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Rapids, 1009 Marion Ave., with Father Michael Burt officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to Mass on Saturday at the Church. Mary will be laid to rest at Stanwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) Mecosta, 18400 220th Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307 or St. Michael Catholic Church, 8929 50th Ave., Remus, MI 49340.

