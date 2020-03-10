MOUNT PLEASANT -- Mary Elizabeth Erler, 100, of Mount Pleasant, finished her earthly pilgrimage Sunday, March 8, at Crestwood Village in Mount Pleasant.

Funeral services for Mary will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at Reed City United Methodist Church, with Pastor Kristen Coristine and Chris McNeilly officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery in Reed City. A luncheon will be served back at the church following the burial. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reed City United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.

Mary was born June 20, 1919, in Highland Park, the daughter of Martin and Maude (Thompson) Durham. She was adopted and raised by her Grandpa and Grandma Durham.

Mary earned her teaching certificate and taught in a one-room school prior to her marriage to Willard Erler on June 6, 1943. Together they farmed and raised four children.

Mary enjoyed reading, travel and wintering in Texas. She delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She faithfully attended Reed City United Methodist Church.

Mary is survived by her children, David Erler, of Reed City, Dorothy (Woody) Lehr, of Mount Pleasant, Gordon (Betty) Erler, of Chase, and Brian (Roxanne) Erler, of Reed City; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a half-brother, Arthur Durham, of Romeo.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; husband, Willard; sister, Dorothy Buffum; and half-sister, Eleanor Thorman.

