REMUS -- Mary Esther Strong, 94, of Remus, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Big Rapids, where she has resided for the last 12 years.

Mary was born April 2, 1925, in Sturgis, the daughter of Wilson and Esther (Milliman) Craw. She married Eddy Donald "Don" Strong in St. Johns on Dec. 18, 1948, and together they made their home and raised their family in Ada. In 1984, Don retired and they moved to Remus.

Mary was an avid painter and enjoyed playing bingo and knitting when she was able. She loved to travel out west and looked forward to playing penny slots on the way. Her love for music and singing never left her soul.

She leaves behind three sons, Patrick (Robin), of Rockford, Preston (Dee), of Remus, Phil (Amy), of Barryton; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Sean, Katie, Kyle, Clayton, Seth and Isaac (Mackia); two great-granddaughters, Anna Noel and Sierra May; two sisters-in-law, Doris and Lila Craw; and two God-grandchildren, Cathy and Tammy Riley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Don; one grandson, Abel; six siblings, Don Craw, Midge Heie, Betty Fish, Wayne Craw, Wilson R. Craw Jr. and Barb Lenardson; and a step-brother, Don Simmons.

A life celebration will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton. She will be laid to rest at Strong Cemetery in Remus.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.