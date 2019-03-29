Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hazel Adleman.

MONTROSE, Pa. -- Mary Hazel Adleman, 84, of Montrose, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a brief illness.

She was born on August 19, 1934, in Grant Township, to the late Alford Freeland and Evelyn Gaynell (Ledgett) Ward.

Mary is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, April and George Nelson, of Franklin, Tennessee, and Debra Adleman and William Chance, of Montrose; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Lori Adleman, of Springville, Pennsylvania; one grandson; three step grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; two brothers and sister-in-law, George Ward, of Michigan, and Joe and Colleen Ward, of Michigan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Dow; and two brothers, Frank and Ralph Ward.

Mary spent most of her adult life in Ohio, where she loved the outdoors, plants, gardening and birdwatching. She volunteered in the rock gardens at the Cox Arboretum in Dayton, Ohio, and was always interested in growing new or unusual plants. She also enjoyed spending time in the area parks, where she liked to watch birds and other forest animals. After moving to Montrose, one of her favorite places to spend time was Salt Springs Park.

Mary attended the Holy Name of Mary Church and was a member of the Over 50 Club.

She enjoyed traveling and rock collecting. Her favorite trips were to travel with her sister, her niece and her niece's husband to the Seney National Wildlife Refuge and the towns of Whitefish Point and Paradise, all in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where they observed the birds and other wildlife and enjoyed beautiful sunsets and picking up rocks on the shores of Lake Superior. She also loved oceans and beaches and traveling to visit her family. She developed her creative talents by taking watercolor painting classes, and one of her specialties was painting flowers. She also enjoyed reading.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on May 12 in the Carriage Barn at Salt Springs Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose.

Donations in Mary's honor may be made to the Friends of Salt Springs Park (P.O. Box 541, Montrose, PA 18801) or to the Montrose Area Adult School (P.O. Box 433, Montrose, PA 18801), which made her painting classes possible.