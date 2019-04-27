REMUS -- Mary Smith-Bringold, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away April 24, 2019. She was 87.

A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Remus. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Mary was born Jan. 14, 1932, the daughter of Victor and Bessie Doyle. She married Glenn Smith on Jan. 21, 1950, and together, they grew their family to include six children. Sadly, Glenn passed away in 1980. Mary later married Herman Bringold and they enjoyed 26 wonderful years together in Harrison, before his passing in 2008.

She always had an open door to anyone who wanted to stop over, and always enjoyed the company. Mary enjoyed playing the accordion, organ and even played in a band. She would take her organ to nursing homes and play for the residents, and played at St. Michael's chicken dinners for years. She is described as feisty, outgoing, loving, always well-liked and involved in everything.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Katherine Latham, John (Marcia) Smith, Barbara (Don) Richmond-Gillmore, Doyle (Sue) Smith, Glenn (Maryann) Smith and Vickie (Joel) Harrison; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild (and one on the way); and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn Smith; second husband, Herman Bringold; grandchild, Teri; great-grandsons, Jacob and Benjamin; and sisters, Arlene Leiter and Elenor Doerr.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice.

Friends may share a memory with the family online at janowiczfh.com.