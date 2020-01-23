REED CITY -- Mary Sue Yant, of Reed City, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, at the Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. She was 76 years old.

She was born July 23, 1943, in Rainelle, West Virginia, to Albert and Margaret (Gallion) Gipson, and was raised there until the family moved to Michigan in 1954. She grew up in the Union Lake area and attended the Walled Lake school system.

On Dec. 31, 1969, she was married in Union Lake to Theodore Yant, who survives her. Most of her working life was spent as a mold machine operator for several companies in the plastics injection molding industry.

Mary and her husband moved to the Reed City area in 1998. She was a frequent volunteer with the Edgetts Wesleyan Church, providing food baskets for the holidays and with Social Services aiding those in need. She enjoyed shopping at Walmart with her daughters, family bingo nights, bowling, camping, dancing and listening to old country music.

She is survived by her husband, Theodore Yant; her children, Sandra (Scott) Moody, Thomas Yant, Linda Yant and Albert (Krista) Yant; grandchildren, Brian, Devan, Cody, Samantha and Albert; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth Clees; and many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Margaret Gipson; three brothers, Tommy, David and Bobby; a sister, Berta; grandsons, Corey and Kyle; and a stillborn great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Pinora Township Cemetery.