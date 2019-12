BARRYTON -- Matthew D. Brandt, 49, of Barryton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the New Hope United Methodist Church in Mecosta.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

A complete obituary will be in Friday's Pioneer.