BARRYTON -- Matthew Douglas Brandt, 49, of Barryton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

He was born Nov. 18, 1970, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Douglas and Cherryl (Rulison) Brandt, where his father was stationed while in the service. Matt graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in 1989 and earned state honors as a golfer.

Living most of his life in the area, Matt worked as a builder and carpenter. He was an avid woodcutter, and also liked to hunt, trap and fish. A kind person who was always smiling, Matt loved his family, especially watching his grandchildren grow.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Alli Brandt, of Grand Rapids, Bailee and her husband Stephen Szpiech, of Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and Jake Brandt, of Barryton; his grandchildren, Blake and Liam Szpiech; his father and stepmother, Doug and Bobbi Brandt, of Mecosta; his brothers, Ben (Cheryl) Brandt, of Big Rapids, Scott Mikula and Aaron (Serra) Mikula; sister, Billi (Jerry) Nyanor; and his nephews, Noah, James, Austin and Alexander Brandt, Brady Mikula and Desmond Mikula, and Kwame, Kwabena and Kingston Nyanor.

Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Cherryl, in 2001.

Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the New Hope United Methodist Church in Mecosta, with Pastor Carman Minarik officiating. Matt's family will greet friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m., and a luncheon will follow services.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made for his children. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.