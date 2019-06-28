BIG RAPIDS -- Maureen passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by beloved family members.

Maureen was born Aug. 24, 1949, to Shirley J. Brennan (Vann) and the late Thomas P. Brennan, at Holy Cross Hospital in Detroit. She graduated from St. Gertrude High School in 1967.

She was a loving mother to Nathan (Genna) Dawson, Christopher (Amy) Dawson, Sherry (Randy) Earnest, Robert (Salli) Dawson and the late William Dawson III. She was a loving grandmother to Elyse, Ethan, Taylor, Emily, Mitchell, Evan, Jenna and Pearl; as well as a loving great-grandmother to Elliot.

Most of her adult life was spent serving others; either by waitressing or bartending for the Grosse Pointe War Memorial or working at numerous private catering jobs. Serving and helping others was her passion. After retiring to her beloved home in Lake, she found time to volunteer at the Barryton Area Mobile Food Pantry and God's Helping Hands of Remus.

When Maureen wasn't volunteering, she was spending quality time with her seven brothers and sisters, Michael, Sheila, Colleen, Tim, Patrick, Kathy, and Theresa. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews will remember her fondly as the life of the party. She was always there for her children -- she loved spending time with her eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She will be missed by her family on Earth but will make Heaven that much better.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in the ballroom of the Grosse Pointe War Memorial. A memorial Mass will be at a later date.

The War Memorial is located at 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please donate to Barryton Area Mobile Food Pantry or God's Helping Hands of Remus. If you prefer, checks may be made out to Nathan Dawson or Sherry Earnest. We will make a single donation on yours and our mother's behalf.