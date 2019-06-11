BRIGHTON -- Max O. Merry Sr., of Brighton, formerly of Sears, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Angela Hospice in Livonia. He was 82.

Mr. Merry was born Nov. 12, 1936, in Gladwin County's Clement Township, to James F. and Bertha G. (Corlew) Merry. He graduated from Vanderbilt High School in 1954. He was a proud Korean War veteran in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Irwin DD794.

Max married Dorothy Grace Gallihugh, in Gaylord, on Oct. 10, 1958, and she preceded him in death in 1997. He was a 60-year member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 324 and had worked all over Michigan.

Mr. Merry was a past member of the Lake Rod and Gun Club and the Lake Eagles. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and poker.

Max is survived by his five children, Rick (Kathy) Jones, of Onaway, James (Kim Bosley) Merry II, of Reed City, Max (Joanne) Merry Jr., of Stanton, Steven (Hillary) Merry, of Xenia, Ohio, and Terri (Ken) Ladwig of Brighton; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; his sister, Doris (Jerry) Haskin, of Gaylord; and his brother, Robert (Karen) Merry, of Millsboro, Delaware.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bertha Merry; his wife, Dorothy Grace Merry, in 1997; and two grandsons, James Merry III, in 2005, and Michael Allen Merry, in 2018.

Funeral services honoring the life of Max Orlando Merry Sr. will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart, with Pastor Mike James officiating. Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, and prior to services Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Merry will be laid to rest next to his wife in Forest Hill Cemetery, in Evart.